Troy Sylvan Maxcy, Jr. was born in the Bounds Crossroads Community of Itawamba County on September 4, 1930 to the late Troy Sylvan Maxcy, Sr. and Sibyl Gregory Maxcy, both pioneer families of their day. He met his Lord and Savior face to face in this Season of Advent from his beloved Tupelo residence at 11:15 pm on Thursday, December 23, 2021. He was 91. Troy grew up in the Tremont area where his father was a prominent lumber broker and owned sawmills. Troy would go on to graduate from Itawamba Agricultural High School where he was an athlete. He was a charter student at the new Itawamba Junior College in l948 where he played on the first football team coached by the legendary Butch Lambert, the players known as "Butches Boys". He went on to complete his Bachelor's degree at Middle Tennessee State University. A patriotic American, Troy served active duty in Japan and stateside in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Dorothy Horne in Tremont on April 22, 1952, a marriage of 69 years! He worked for the old Panelyte Company and Daybrite several years before entering the real estate development business several decades ago. He and his son, Stewart and "Miss" Dot owned and managed extensive rental and apartment holdings around this area. The Maxcy's were longtime active and engaged members of Harrisburg Baptist Church where he was a former deacon. He and Dot enjoyed traveling and were able to tour over 35 countries around the world, all the States and all but 2 Canadian provinces. Family was extremely important to Troy. He and Dot had 3 sons, two of which preceded them in death, Steve and Stan and several grand and great grandchildren. An avid Ole Miss fan, he enjoyed all sports especially football and following the Rebels. Troy enjoyed a life built around service to his God, his country and his family and his legacy will be that of a determined hard worker and Christian man whose long life touched many souls. A service celebrating his life, with military honors, was held at 1 PM Monday, December 27, 2021 at Harrisburg Baptist Church with his past and present pastors officiating his homegoing- Bro. Rob Armstrong, Dr. Forrest Sheffield, Bro. David Langerfeld and Bro. David Smith. Private burial followed in Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors was honored to serve their friends. Survivors include his wife, Dot Maxcy of Tupelo; his son, Stewart Maxcy and his wife, Stephanie of Tupelo; his grandchildren, Mary Margaret Maxcy, Will Maxcy, Alden Pappas (Demetri), Addison Kingsley (Ben), Jessica Pigott (Charles) and Stephen Brandon (Christian); his great grands, Hudson Maxcy, Marley Pigott, Meri Pigott and Kyle Brandon; his sister, Mary Pearl Spencer of Fulton, his brother, Jerry Maxcy (Pat) of Amory; his brother in law, Doug Horne (Carol); a daughter in law, Joni Maxcy and a number of special nieces and nephews and his dog, Bosley. Troy was preceded in death by his parents, his in laws, Clyde and Ruby "Sugar" Horne, his sons, Stan and Steve; 3 brothers, Oneal, Joe and Jimmy and two sisters, Judy and Janie. Pallbearers were Smokey Young, Lee McAllister, Gene Freeman and C. W. Jackson. Honorary pallbearers included the Mounce Sunday school class, present and past Harrisburg deacons and Lauren Patterson, Bonnie Webb, Margaret Duncan, Alice Jackson and Quay Robertson. The family wishes to thank Sanctuary Home Hospice for their kind and invaluable care and Jerri Warren, his primary caregiver and his longtime family physician, Dr. Ken Harvey for so much kindness and favor! Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Home Hospice, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803, Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS. 38801 or the Stan Maxcy Educational Scholarship Fund, c/o Ole Miss Foundation, 406 University Ave., Oxford, MS. 38655.
