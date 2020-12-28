Juanita Lindsey Maxcy, 82, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at The Meadows. She was born February 7, 1938, to L.G. and Bernice Underwood Holley. She worked for 49 years as personnel manager at Charm Step and also worked at the Artesian Restaurant for several years. She attended the Church of Christ. She enjoyed walking on the walking track, baking pies, and mowing the yard at home. She was loved and will be missed by many. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, at the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be at the cemetery from 12:30 p.m. until service time. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Harmon (Jerry) of Fulton; two step-children, Jerry Maxcy (Carolyn) of Fulton and Jana Pitts (Ricky) of Pontotoc; two granddaughters, Julie Westmoreland (Wade) and Amanda Harmon (Trent Lesley); and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Allen Lindsey, who died May 24, 1963; her husband of 37 years, Fred Lewis Maxcy, who died September 27, 2018; her parents, L.G. and Bernice Holley; and one sister and brother-in-law, Syble and Tillman Steele. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
