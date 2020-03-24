Troy Stephen "Steve" Maxcy, 65, crossed over from his residence in Decatur, Ala. on March 23, 2020 while surrounded by his loved ones after a valiant 5 month battle with cancer. Born September 5, 1954 in Nashville while his father, Troy and Mother, Dorothy were stationed at Stewart Air Force Base, he grew up in Florence, Ala. and Tupelo where he attended the public schools and graduated in 1972 from Tupelo High School. A standout academician and athlete, Maxcy, as he was known by all, lettered in football, track, was active in Theatre under the late Ruth Livakos, served in many school government offices including being Jr. Class President and President of the THS Student Body his senior year. Additionally, he was chosen Mr. Tupelo High School in l972. He attended Boy's State and Boy's Nation in Washington, D.C. representing Mississippi. He attended Mississippi College in Clinton for one year where he was freshman class President and on the Debate Team. He finished his undergraduate studies at Ole Miss where he participated in the Debate team. He furthered his education at Ole Miss with a Master's degree and completed all the course work for a PHD. Maxcy was more than a student, he was a voracious reader well versed in literature including the classics, prose and poetry and history. Maxcy loved to debate and argue formally or informally. His brilliant, analytical mind allowed him to choose sides and he most often would take the road less traveled! From a historical standpoint, he became a self-taught authority on Native American Chickasaw Indian history, always pursuing new information and sites to explore and write about. His life work included working as a Respiratory Therapist over 10 years at the North Miss. Medical Center and later as a sales agent for medical supplies. He even taught night classes at ICC for a period of time. Maxcy had a passion for those with mental illnesses and became a worker in the Mid-south for the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, a position that brought him great satisfaction as he served others. Maxcy was a member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. He was a fascinating personality, a delightfully entertaining and witty soul and a dear friend to many. He cut a wide path and will long be remembered by a grateful family and large host of friends. A private family service celebrating his life was held at the family residence in Tupelo yesterday with close family friend, Steve Holland speaking. He will be interred at a later date in the Maxcy family plot at Tupelo Memorial Park. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Maxcy is survived by his parents, Troy and Dorothy Horne "Dot" Maxcy of Tupelo; his children, Mary Margaret Maxcy, and William "Will" Stanton Maxcy; his grandson, Hudson Maxcy; his companion for the last 10 years and loyal caregiver, Laurie Rodgers of Decatur, Ala.; his step-children, Jessica Pigott (Charles), Steven Brandon (Christian); step- grandchildren, Marley Pigott, Meri Pigott, Kyle Brandon; his brother, Stewart Maxcy (Stephanie); nieces, Alden Pappas (Demetri) and Addy Maxcy; the mother of his children, Joni Maxcy; Laura's children, Lyndsey Kulaw and Jonathan Rodgers; special friend, Jimmy and Diane Hamric; his aunt, Mary Pearl Spencer, and uncles, Jerry Maxcy (Pat) and Doug Horne (Carol); and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his Maxcy and Horne grandparents, and his beloved middle brother, Stan Maxcy. Memorials to honor Steve's walk among us and contributions to others are suggested to be made to the Stan Maxcy Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o University of Mississippi Foundation, Box 1848, University, MS 38677. (Hotty Toddy) For those who wish to express words of comfort to the family, please email to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
72°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 7:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.