Jerry Maxey, Jr., 48, passed away at his Guntown residence with his family by his side on Wednesday February 24, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1972 in Amory, MS, the son of Donna Palmer Reich and the late Jerry Maxey, Sr. Jerry grew up in Smithville and attended Smithville schools. He entered the work force straight out of high school, working in frame construction and as a machine operator at local factories. He went on to obtain a CDL and enjoyed long haul truck driving for many years. Jerry attended Methodist Church and was blessed by God with a son, Nick Maxey. As a young man, Jerry lived life to the fullest and loved all things fast and loud; cars, atv's and concerts with his life long and best friend Jay Way. He enjoyed classic car shows as well as monster truck shows. Jerry was a talented artist with the ability to draw anything. He especially liked drawing Looney Tune characters and mythical beings such as dragons and ferries. He was also very good at woodworking and wood burning. Although his presence is greatly missed, his family celebrates knowing he is completely healed and with God. Jerry is survived by his fiancee Julie Dennis; mother Donna Palmer Reich; son Nicholas Maxey; sister, Jennifer Cook; brothers, Tim Chambless, Tom Chambless, and Farron Reich; nephews Taylor Horn, Peyton Horn, Chaz Horn; niece Nevaeh Cook. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Maxey, Sr. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com
