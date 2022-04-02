Robert Neal Maxey, founding minister of Evergreen Church of Lord Jesus Christ, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center. Born on April 29, 1933, in Monroe County, he was the eldest child of Cleveland Maxey and Ruby Miller Maxey. In 1954, he married Mattie Florence Bishop Maxey. They lived in many places during their marriage including 10 years in Kenosha, Wisconsin while he worked at American Motors, and several other communities before making Evergreen home. He retired after 15 years from Gibson Container. He started or helped start many churches during his many moves including Evergreen Church of Lord Jesus Christ. He was a hard-working man who always kept busy, whether founding a church, raising rabbits, squirrel hunting, or vegetable gardening he always gave one hundred percent. Robert is survived by his children, Gloria Hester of the Auburn Community, and Bro. Bobby Maxey and his wife, Brenda, of Lexington, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Delisa Sheffield of Nettleton, Monaletto "Teto" Hester of Belden, Shanda Goff and her husband, Tracy, of Auburn Community, Angie Russell and her husband, Joseph, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Jerius Maxey and his wife, Alisha, of Booneville; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, James Maxey and his wife, Margie, of Amory; and sisters-in-law, Diane Maxey and Kate Maxey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleveland Maxey and Ruby Maxey Ball; daughter, Sharon Cheri Kisor; daughter-in-law, Glenda Annette Maxey; and siblings, Ruble Maxey, Doris Camp, and Junior Maxey. Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. William Kirkman and Rev. Steve Denton officiating and family remarks provided by Jerius Maxey. Graveside services will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Pallbearers will be Tracy Goff, Brady Goff, Ty Goff, Teto Hester, Wesley Russell, and Keegan Russell. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made to www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
