Virginia Frank Mathews Maxey, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County. She was born September 6, 1930 in Meridian, MS to William C. Mathews and Miriam Wray Robbins Mathews. She was a former teacher and much loved mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, where she was also a member of the Susan Feather Sunday School Class. She volunteered at Baptist Clothes Closet. She was a member of the Mothers Club. She was a duplicate bridge player and had achieved life master. She had served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and was an active tennis player. She loved reading and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tom Sumrall officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Evans; three sons, Preston Maxey, David Maxey and Scott Maxey (Lisa); two brothers, Bill Mathews and Dan Mathews; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and the father of her children, Gerald P. Maxey, Sr. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

