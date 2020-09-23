Virginia Frank Mathews Maxey, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Union County. She was born September 6, 1930 in Meridian, MS to William C. Mathews and Miriam Wray Robbins Mathews. She was a former teacher and much loved mother and grandmother. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany, where she was also a member of the Susan Feather Sunday School Class. She volunteered at Baptist Clothes Closet. She was a member of the Mothers Club. She was a duplicate bridge player and had achieved life master. She had served as a Cub Scout Den Mother and was an active tennis player. She loved reading and watching her children and grandchildren play sports. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Tom Sumrall officiating. Burial will be at New Albany City Cemetery. She is survived by her daughter, Ginger Evans; three sons, Preston Maxey, David Maxey and Scott Maxey (Lisa); two brothers, Bill Mathews and Dan Mathews; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and the father of her children, Gerald P. Maxey, Sr. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
60°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain, heavy at times early. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 6:38 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.