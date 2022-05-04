Billy Wayne Maxwell, a good ole soul, departed this life for his life in eternity on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Bill was 80 years old. Born October 16, l941 in Craighead County, Arkansas to the late Winfred Earl and Mary Sue Perry Maxwell, he grew up there and attended the public school. At age 18, he moved with his family to the Baldwyn area. He married Barbara Maxine Priddy on Feb. 23, 1963 and they made their home in the Mooreville area for over 50 years. Bill was a lifelong Truck Driver with his last employment with UPS. He was a devoted family man and loved doting over his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A piddler, he enjoyed fixing things, tinkering in his shop, doing what his wife Barbara Maxine wanted him to do, running his tractor, bush hogging and gardening. The Maxwell's were active and faithful members of Boguefala Baptist Church in Mooreville. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2:30 PM Friday, May 6, 2022 at Boguefala Baptist Church with his pastor, Bro. David Perry and Bro. Royce Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Priddy family plot at Priceville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at Noon Friday only at the Church and continue until service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 2:30 at Boguefala Baptist Church/ Livestreaming. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years: Barbara Maxine Maxwell of Mooreville; his children, Cindy Kitchen (Steve) of Plantersville, Brian Maxwell (Michelle) of Evergreen, Shannon Eldridge (Tommy) of Hernando and Brandon Maxwell (Jacqui) of Olive Branch; PaPaw's grandchildren, Morgan Smithey, Molly Smithey, Kennedy Eldridge, Emory Eldridge, Elisabeth Maxwell, Elliot Maxwell, Kayla Grose, Anna Grace Lofton and Myranda Catledge; his great grandchildren, Alli Reece McLarty, John Baylor McLarty, Ryland Grose, Reagan Grose and Malachi Cartledge; his sister, Brenda Brewer of Columbus; several nieces nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Mary Sue Maxwell, a sister, Shelby Mayhan and a brother Howard Maxwell. Pallbearers will be Anthony and Mark Patton, Billy,Ronnie and Charles Owen and Pat Riggs. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Senior Men's Sunday School Class at Boguefala Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Boguefala Baptist Church, 690 Hwy 371, Mooreville, MS. 38857.
