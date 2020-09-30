Lanny Howard Maxwell (69) passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was employed with Daybrite Industries. He enjoyed music, watching football and spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be 1 pm Friday, October 2, 2020 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Eric Nanney officiating. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be 11-1 Friday at the funeral home. Lanny is survived by his son, Cory Maxwell (Brandi) of Carolina Community; his daughter, Candy Maxwell of Dorsey; his sister, Carol Burk of Baldwyn; his grandchildren, Rilee Maxwell, Hunter Maxwell, Lauren Edwards and Wayne Lewis Edwards; his nephew, Mitchell Woodard (Kendall) of Arlington, TN; his great-nephew, Maxwell Woodard of Arlington, TN and his great-niece, Victoria Woodard of CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Itasta Maxwell. Pallbearers are; James Horton, Evan Nanney, Mitchell Woodard, Michael Wren, Thomas Cayson and Chris Christian. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
