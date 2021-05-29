Mary Evelyn Maxwell, age 95, of Tupelo, Mississippi, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was born October 11, 1925, in Greenwood, Mississippi, to Doug and Eloise Dismuke Vaughan. Mary Evelyn, better known as Sister, was raised in Greenwood and lived there most of her life. She graduated from Greenwood High School in 1943 and attended Delta State University. She was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, and later First Presbyterian Church of Tupelo. Sister enjoyed gardening, golf, dancing, traveling, and all social gatherings. She was a proud supporter of women's athletics at Mississippi State University. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Edward Allen Maxwell; her husband William Clifton "Skeeter" Loden; sister Delores Armstrong; brother in law Hubert Armstrong; and brother in law Charles Herbert Maxwell. Mary Evelyn is survived by her two sons, Allen Maxwell and wife Margaret of New Albany; Doug Maxwell and wife Tina of Tupelo; five grandchildren Mary Dennis (Padrick), Ed Maxwell (Nicole), Anne Maxwell, Retta Maxwell and Keri Camp Ashton (Eric); five great grandchildren; niece Anne Armstrong Shearer and husband Bob of Starkville; one stepson, Duke Loden and his wife Donna of Tupelo; and two step daughters Kathy Davis and Jolayne Loden, both of Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 Main St., Greenwood, Ms., First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 1725, Tupelo, Ms. 39902 or the Edward Allen and Mary Evelyn Maxwell Endowed Scholarship at the Mississippi State University Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. A visitation will be held from 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 1, followed by a 6 P.M. memorial service at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors (5281 Cliff Gookin Blvd. Tupelo). A graveside service and burial will take place at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, June 2, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Greenwood. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
