On Wednesday, February 10, 2021, Amy Elizabeth May, long time resident of Ripley, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was 94 years of age and died following a brief illness. A Private Family Graveside Service will be at 1 PM Sunday, February 14 in the Ashland City Cemetery with Dr. Patrick Chapman. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. A native Mississippian, Ms. May was born March 17,1926, the daughter of the late Edgar Spight and Bertie Looper May. She was a graduate of Shady Grove High School in Tippah County and was a valued employee of the Agricultural Stabilization Conservation Service in Ripley for many years before retiring. A Christian and a devoted member of Ripley Church of Christ, Ms. May will be remembered as a very independent lady who served as a caregiver for family members throughout her life. She was instrumental in the formation of the first school for the mentally challenged children in Tippah County and in earlier years served as a Sunday School teacher. Ms. May was a person who enjoyed life. Being with her family and oil painting were favorite pastimes. Blessed with a loving family, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ms. May is preceded in death by five sisters, Nettie Ketchum, Leota Jumper, Bessie Beiber, Ollie Ursery and Beatrice Shackelford, two brothers, George May and Elmer May, eight nieces and nephews, a special niece, Debbie May and a special nephew, Johnny Jumper. The family request that memorials be directed to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 CR 700, Corinth, MS 38834 or church of the donor's choice. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
