Ann Marie Wright Parker May, 52, joined her Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer. Although her health was failing, Ann kept her grace and warrior spirit. Ann was born July 29, 1969, in Corinth. She is the daughter of Roy Randal Wright and Elizabeth "Liz" Gray Wright. In 2015, Ann retired as an Office Systems Administrator at the State Department of Health. During her 25 years, she earned many professional accolades. On August 8, 2005, she married Greg May. She is a faithful and devoted member of Auburn Baptist Church. After being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Ann and her family became active participants in the Hope Continues 5K walk/run. Ann enjoyed Ole Miss football and tailgating but Ann's children brought her the most joy, she was always active in their lives attending every sporting event from baseball to cheerleading. Ann leaves behind her beloved family including her husband of 15 years, Greg May of Tupelo; two children, JonMichael Parker of Nashville and Ali May of Tupelo; mother, Liz Wright (Anthony) of Burnsville; father, Randall Wright of Iuka; sister, Wanda Legate (Andy) of Nashville; brother, Roy Wright of Iuka; nephews, Eric (Kara), Dalton, Colin, and Jamie; mother-in-law, Martha May of Saltillo; brother-in-law, Nicky May of Caledonia; and her beloved dog and best friend, Rebel "Puppy". She was also survived by her great-nieces and nephews, who she affectionately considered her honorary grandchildren, Saylor, Jax, Harper, Shelby, and Lane. She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Fred May. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, and 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, November 14, 2021, at W. E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring Ann's life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Saltillo Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jimmy Henry officiating. Burial will be in Saltillo Cemetery. Pallbearers will be James Blakney, Trevor Boren, Drew Chisholm, Eugene Gray, Brent Lindsey, Cole Morse, Bryan Price, and Perry Wilburn. Memorial s may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, and America Cancer Society, 1800 W. Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.