Amory - Jean Elizabeth "Beth" Armor May, 83, met her Savior face to face on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. She was born in Hayti, Missouri, on October 27, 1938, the daughter to the late Robert Milton "Kryp" Armor and Mary Nell Gilbert Armor. Her family moved to Amory when she was a young girl and at age 11, she met her soon to be best friend, Bill May, Sr., with whom she would share life. Beth graduated from Amory High School in 1956 and til this day she and her classmates were still close after 66 years. Beth and Bill eventually dated and married on December 20, 1959, and together they were blessed with two children and many grandchildren. Throughout her entire life, she was by his side, his helpmate and soulmate. Nothing gave her greater joy than being his other half and they enjoyed getting away on beach and mountain trips. Initially, she worked at McCoy Manufacturing then she and her husband owned and operated Cutcliff Drug Company on Main Street in Amory. Beth managed the business while Bill ran the pharmacy. Beth was a well known business woman in the community who always had a great warm smile for everyone she met. After their business closed, she kept on going, working at Walmart in their pharmacy for many years. She loved her customers and she treated everyone as if they were her best friend. So involved, Beth was a vital part of the community, as she was part of the Aurora Club, Fidelia Club, a life member of the Junior Auxiliary, and she also participated in the Meals on Wheels program. If a couple wanted a beautiful and flawless wedding, they called Beth. She absolutely loved planning and directing those ceremonies. A humble servant, Beth always was so compassionate and put others first. She was a fine Christian who radiated joy to anyone who came close to her. Although many challenges came to her in life, she always endeavored to do what God asked of her and she followed the guidance of Jesus to the best of her ability. Literally a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church, Beth was involved and loved her church members. The music from the First United Methodist Church choir and the praise band always delighted her soul. She also loved old country ballads but most of all she liked anything out of the Cokesbury Worship Hymnal. At FUMC, she enjoyed creating decorative scenes during lent for years and also the changing of the paraments as the seasons in the church changed. Tireless, she fought cancer and served as the local representative for the American Cancer Society for over 30 years. She never complained and she often had the best attitude and gratitude despite the battle she fought. Along with her love for Jesus, Beth's love for her children and grandchildren were what powered her light inside. Beth enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow, play sports, graduate and become what God had planned for them. She touched so many people with her sweet demeanor and selfless personality. Beth would give all praise to Jesus for her life and the people she came to love during her life. She will be dearly missed by so many. She is survived by her children, Mary May Rogers (Ron), Brandon, MS, Brock May (Tracie), Amory; grandchildren, Seth and Bryce Rogers, Brandon, MS; Jack and Lexie May, Amory, MS; brother, Phil Armor (Mary Beth and Keiran), Nashville; and a host of many close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Brannock "Bill" May. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 3:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Amory with Rev. Wesley Pepper officiating. Burial will follow in Amory Historical Society Cemetery with Pallbearers being Ron Rogers, Seth Rogers, Bryce Rogers, Jack May, Brayden Jones and Noah Jones. Visitation for family and friends will be at the church from 2:00 pm until the service hour. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
