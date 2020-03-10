Kristen "Kristy" Armstrong May, 30, formerly of Baldwyn passed away on March 09, 2020 at the DCH Health System Hospital in Fayette, AL. She was a homemaker, enjoyed crafts, sewing, fishing and going to yard sales. She was a member of Grace Tabernacle Church. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Braxton Rutland officiating. Burial will be in Pratt Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of two years, Brian May of Fayette, AL; parents, James and JoEllon Armstong of Baldwyn; daughters, Jaelann May and Kymber May both of Booneville; grandparents, Earl McCarley; sister, Bronzie Troy (Buddy) of Baldwyn; brother, Jayme Armstrong of Baldwyn; father-in-law, Randy May (Sandy) of AL; nieces, Haley Carson, Breanna Armstrong and Zoe' Troy; nephews, Hunter Carson, John Smith, Jacob Troy, and Blake Troy. She was preceded in death by a brother, Justin Armstrong; grandparents, Surene McCarley, Jiggs and Lula Mae Hardy, Wilton and Donna Armstrong. Pallbearers will be Brandon Owens, Jimmy "Little Waynie" Owens, Thomas Owens, Eddie Phillips, Brandon Ray and Richard May. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
