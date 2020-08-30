Melvin Robert May, 95, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. He was a member of Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church. After retiring from Ram Golf, he dedicated his time to his family and helping others. He had a love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Most people knew him as the "lawnmower man" of Pontotoc. He was loved by all. He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Lois May; his son, Glen May(Janie) of Okolona; his daughters, Carol May and Lisa Taylor(Timmy) both of Pontotoc; his grandchildren, Tessie and Ricky Campbell, Shane and Abby May, Nick and Misty Taylor, Nicole and Chris Walls, and Ricky and Rhonda Mask; his great grandchildren, Michael May, Rick Campbell, Aiden Taylor, Dalton Umphress, and Brittany Caldwell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Dora May; his brothers, James May and Hubert May; and one grandchild, Mitchell Taylor. Services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 2PM at West Heights Baptist Church with Bro. David Hamilton officiating and his great grandson, Rick Campbell offering the eulogy. Burial will follow in Ecru City Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Nick Taylor, Aiden Taylor, Dalton Umphress, Shane May, Michael May, and Rick Campbell. Honorary Pallbearer: Chris Walls. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 2, 5PM-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Thursday, September 3, 1PM until service time at West Heights Baptist Church.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.