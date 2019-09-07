STARKVILLE, MS -- Mrs. Myra May, 62, passed away Friday, September 06, 2019, at Columbus due to an automobile accident in Columbus, MS. Services will be on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home in West Point, MS .

