Amory - Bill May, 82, started his eternal life in Heaven on May 21, 2020. Born on August 30, 1937, in Amory, MS, he was the son of the late John Brannock and Martha Ila "Mott" Chilcoat May. Bill grew up in Amory and graduated with the 1955 class of Amory High School. He furthered his education at the University of Mississippi and graduated from Pharmacy School with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1961. He was a great provider and he owned and operated Cutcliff Drug Company in Amory for almost forty years. Having served the public for so many years, Bill was friendly and was always kind and gentle to all those he served in Amory. A wonderful Christian man, Bill was a member of Amory First United Methodist Church as well as their Upper Room Sunday School Class. He loved his church family and was a faithful member. At the age of 12, he caught the eye of a cute 11 year old, Beth Armor, and they dated and never separated from that point forward. On December 20, 1959, he married his grade school sweetheart and they were blessed with two children, and later four grandchildren. Beth was his best friend and they got great joy watching their children and grandchildren grow and flourish. As they got older, they enjoyed playing dominoes, traveling, especially to the mountains, or just socializing with friends. Some of their close friends were Nita and the late Bodine Watson and Nita and the late Norris Robinson. One who always gave back to his community, he was a member of the Mississippi Pharmacist Association, a past member of the Rotary Club and Amory Jaycees. He loved all types of music but country ballads really touched his heart. When he was younger, he enjoyed the peacefulness of playing golf and fishing. Bill liked to watch his grandchildren play sports and he liked to follow all SEC sports, especially college football. His family meant the world to him and they feel blessed by God to have had such a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. Bill will be missed dearly by his family and many people in the community. His family knows he is with his Lord and Savior and they will cherish the memories made with him forever. Bill is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beth May, Amory; son, Brock May (Tracie), Amory; daughter, Mary May Rogers (Ron), Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Seth Rogers, Bryce Rogers, Jack May, and Lexie May; sister, Sandra Capps; brother-in-law, Phil Armor and his family, Mary Beth and Kieran. He was preceded in death by his parents, Brannock May, and Martha Ila "Mott" May. A Memorial service was held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, May 26, 202 at the First United Methodist Church with Rev. Wesley Pepper. Inurnment followed in Amory Historical Society Cemetery in Amory. Memorials or donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 107 3rd Street South, Amory, MS, 38821 or to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or a charity of your choice.
