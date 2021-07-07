Billy Wayne Mayben,71, passed away on Saturday, July 03, 2021 at his home. Billy enjoyed going to church, riding horses, bowling, camping and he was an avid Denver Bronco and Alabama football fan. He was a truck driver, managed a trailer park and he served as associate pastor at Agape Ministries in Tupelo. Memorial services will be at Agape Ministries on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 11:45with Bro. James Vandevander officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Rennia Vaughan Mayben of Tupelo; daughters, Machelle Vandevander (James) of Saltillo and Sonya Mayben of Ripley; step-daughter, Rena Strange of Tupelo; son, Lee Mayben of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Jessica George, Alanna West (Trey), Justin Riley, Tony G. Gray II, Billy C. Gray, Brianna Paige Mayben, Madison Turner, Aleigha Turner and Braxton Hunter Hoffpauer; great-grandchildren, Dakota Parker, Sam Bo George, Hunter Stubblefield, Daniel Stubblefield, LilliAnn George, KoraLeigh George and River West; special friend, Faye Mayben of Tupelo; host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Opal Warren Mayben; sister, Elaine Rakestraw; brothers, Clarence Mayben and David Mayben. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Agape Ministries, 1052 Lake Lamar Bruce Rd. Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.