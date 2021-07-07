Billy Mayben

Billy Wayne Mayben,71, passed away on Saturday, July 03, 2021 at his home. Billy enjoyed going to church, riding horses, bowling, camping and he was an avid Denver Bronco and Alabama football fan. He was a truck driver, managed a trailer park and he served as associate pastor at Agape Ministries in Tupelo. Memorial services will be at Agape Ministries on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 11:45with Bro. James Vandevander officiating. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 9 years, Rennia Vaughan Mayben of Tupelo; daughters, Machelle Vandevander (James) of Saltillo and Sonya Mayben of Ripley; step-daughter, Rena Strange of Tupelo; son, Lee Mayben of Aberdeen; grandchildren, Jessica George, Alanna West (Trey), Justin Riley, Tony G. Gray II, Billy C. Gray, Brianna Paige Mayben, Madison Turner, Aleigha Turner and Braxton Hunter Hoffpauer; great-grandchildren, Dakota Parker, Sam Bo George, Hunter Stubblefield, Daniel Stubblefield, LilliAnn George, KoraLeigh George and River West; special friend, Faye Mayben of Tupelo; host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Opal Warren Mayben; sister, Elaine Rakestraw; brothers, Clarence Mayben and David Mayben. In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Agape Ministries, 1052 Lake Lamar Bruce Rd. Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

