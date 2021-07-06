Billy Mayben, 71, passed away Saturday, July 03, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Sunday, July 11, 2021 @ 11:45 at Agape Ministries. Visitation will be on Sunday, 11:45 at Agape Ministries Church in Saltillo.

