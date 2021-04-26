Tim Mayben 57, passed away on April 26, 2021 at his home. He was a retired truck driver, and he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed truck driving, watching Dallas Cowboy football and Nascar. He was a Baptist. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at noon with Rev. Jerry Mayo officiating. Burial will be in Bethany Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ever Marie Hester Mayben of Baldwyn; sons, Timothy C. E. Mayben of Saltillo, David L. Mayben of Guntown, Ricky Dale Mayben (Dody) of Nettleton; sister, Kaydra Ball of Fort Smith, Ark; (5) grandchildren, Isabella Mayben, Arina Mayben, Seth Mayben, Allie Brooke Mayben and Erin Hester; host of other family and friends. Pallbearers will be Nathan Hester, Tommy Hood, James Hester, Delton Hester, Mike Dempster and David Henry Mayben JR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Mary Bree Mayben. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

