Lula Berry Mayes 82, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Diversicare Nursing and Rehab. Center. She was the daughter of Charlie Berry and Annie Mae Satterwhite Berry. She was born August 26, 1937 in Pontotoc County. She was united in Holy Wedlock to Alvin Mayes. She leaves to mourn her passing a loving and devoted husband, Alvin Mayes; her children, Vanessa Williams, Carolyn Ashford (Chip), Josephine Shannon, Rev Larry Shannon (Dorothy), David Shannon, and Michael Berry (Lyvonne): two sisters, Diane Partlow and Regina Paden (Kelsey): three brothers, Charles Berry (Marilyn), Melvin Pickens, and Raymond Fells (Barbara). and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, Paul Shannon, one daughter, Linda Shannon; two sisters, Martha DePriest and Addie B. Stewart; two brothers, Quitman Berry and Clifford Berry. Private graveside services will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Tupelo Memorial Garden in Tupelo, MS at 11:00 A.M. for the immediate family . Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Covid-19 guideline must maintain a minimum of( 6 feet separation). Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
