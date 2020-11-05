QC Mayes

QC Mayes was born April 26, 1955 to the late Walter and Laura Mayes in Pontotoc, MS. He loved to talk, tell jokes, and play the lottery. He also loved people. He is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Laura Mayes, his grandparents Beulah and LC Stockard, one brother Harold Buford, and four sisters: Beulah Turner, Pearline Mayes, Esther Perry, and Annie Nell Beckley. He leaves to cherish his memory, four brothers: John (Shirley) Mayes of Blue Mountain, MS, Buster Mayes of Pontotoc, MS, David (Evelyn) Mayes of Calhoun City, MS, and Norman (Lynn) Cooperwood of Pontotoc, MS; five sisters: Maxine (Robert) Beckley of Tupelo, MS, Essie (Larry) Gill, Walter Mae (Glen) Berry, Mable (Lee) Hamer, and Mary (Harvey) Mayes all of Pontotoc, MS; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings are required. There will be no service or interment. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.