A grand ole soul to all who knew her, Ernestine "Teen" Mayfield, at age 89, met her Creator on Monday, January 11, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo after a period of failing health. Born on January 9, 1932 in Huntsville, AL to the late Earnest Gordon Lehman and Audrey Erman Worley Lehman, she grew up there and eventually moved to Okolona when her late husband, Minister Charles Coats, was called to Pastor the Gatlin St. Church of Christ in Okolona. He died in 1967 and she became a beloved "permanent" citizen of Okolona until her death. "Teen" was a delight to all who knew her. She had a sterling, quiet, but all encompassing personality that encouraged, supported and loved all whom she knew, especially her family. She later married the late George Mayfield, one of Okolona's real characters, and loved supremely their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She first worked at Meadow Sportswear in the Cutting Department but eventually had a 25 plus year career as the glue, along with Hazel and Inez, that held together the Okolona Electric Department. Through this position, she got to know virtually every Okolona citizen by name and address. Her contributions to the town through her service are legendary. Ernestine was a faithful and devoted member of the Gatlin St. Church of Christ where her caregiving spirit blessed multitudes and she was literally beloved by the entire membership. She was a part and one of the last survivors of the "Gatlin St. Girls" as they were known for decades. More recently, she was a faithful attendee of the Wren Church of Christ. She loved visiting and good conversation and was an astute historian of Okolona and her families. A master cook, she was most known for her Caramel Cakes. Her grands were her treasures and they all agree that Mamaw's hugs were the best. A Graveside service celebrating her life will be held at 1 PM Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Lee Memorial Park in Verona with Minister Tommy Lawson officiating. Burial will follow there. Friends may call on the family at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service. Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Teen leaves to celebrate her earthly pilgrimage three daughters, Deborah "Debbie' Davis (Kenneth "Kebo") of Okolona, Susan Coats of Tupelo, and Bonnie Anderson (Bronco) of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Chip Holloway (Amy), John Parker Davis (Casey), Charlie Bronc Anderson (Rachel), Marysusan Asters (Matt), and Annie Nabors (Jackson); her great-grandchildren, Cash Holloway, Remi Holloway, Jett Parker Davis, Makenzie Putt, Anderson Asters, Jace Anderson, Coats Asters, and Amber, Shelby and Chloe Palmer; several nieces, nephews , cousins, and a host of friends everywhere. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Minister Charles Coats and George Mayfield; her parents; and three siblings, Buddy Lehman, Helen Lehman Clark, and Dewey Lehman. The family would like to thank her beloved caregivers, Mollie Cruse, Ruby Cooperwood, Allie Mcintosh, and Genette Bridgeman. Memorials may be made to the Wren Church of Christ, 30307 Old Wren Road, Aberdeen, MS 39730 or the Make-A-Wish Mid-South, 1780 Moriah Woods Blvd., Suite 10, Memphis, TN 38117. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
