Mr. Justin Renaul Mayfield "Tee" was born on April 10, 1982 in Tupelo, MS. On December 22, 2021, Tee surrendered to his Master's call and departed this earthly life for life eternally. Justin had a smile that would light up a room. Everyone gravitated around him. He was a born giver. He was educated through the Lee County Public School system, graduating with honors at Shannon High School. He professed a hope in Christ at the tender age of nine at New Hope United Methodist Church, and remained a member until death. Justin leaves a legacy of love behind. To cherish his memories, he leaves a loving and devoted mother, Doris Kyle Lipsey (Michal) of Pontotoc, MS; his father, Mr. Larry Mayfield of Okolona, MS; two sisters, Latonya Mayfield of Shannon, MS and Whitney McKay (Justin) of Mooreville, MS; a grandmother, Ms. Inez Mayfield of Okolona, MS; a special friend, Tiffany "Tip" Beeks of Plantersville, MS; seven uncles, six aunts, two nieces, two nephews, and a host of cousins and special friends. Justin was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Zipporah and Wilbert Kyle, grandfathers, Hoover Mayfield and Forrest Neal, and a brother, Prince Mayfield. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 1, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Pontotoc Second Baptist Church. Viewing will be available one hour before service. Face masks required for both viewing and service. Interment will follow at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery in Houston, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
