Dorothy Brewer Mayhall, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Dorsey, MS on July 16, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was Baptist by faith. She was a loving wife and mother. She was born to Howard and Quay Brewer of the Turon Community in Itawamba County on January 1, 1941. Dorothy was the sixth of eight children. She attended Tremont High School. She married the love of her life Elvis O. Mayhall on April 11, 1959. After marrying they went North and returned back to Dorsey, MS, in October of 1971 where they made their home in the community. They had two children, Keith Mayhall and Rhonda L. Mayhall. Before retiring, she worked at a candy factory and Wisconsin Envelope in Zion, IL. After returning to MS, she worked at Coca Cola Bottling Co., and Wool-Co Dept. Store in Tupelo. She enjoyed working and meeting new people. She loved to laugh and spend time with her family. She enjoyed planting her flowers in the summer time, and she took pride in her beautiful azaleas of all different colors. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the McNeece -Morris Chapel in Fulton. Dorothy's nephews Tommie Mayhall and Matt Taylor will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest in the Butler Cemetery in Golden, MS. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home will be in the charge of the arrangements. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Elvis O. Mayhall of Dorsey, MS; son Keith Mayhall and daughter-in-law Kim Mayhall of Tupelo, MS; daughter Rhonda Mayhall Sinclair and son-in-law Christopher Sinclair of Tupelo, MS; one sister Dimple Garrison and husband Harold of Red Bay, AL; one brother Tommy Brewer of Booneville, MS; one brother-in-law Charles Mayhall and sister-in-law Katherine Mayhall; one sister-in-law Catherine Roberts; one step sister-in-law Ica Rogers; and nieces and nephews that she loved. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Quay Brewer, and four sisters, Verma Brewer, Othell Taylor, Mittie Taylor, Erma Walton, and Lovell Moxley. Pallbearers will be her nephews Dale Taylor, Bobby Taylor, Bobby Cleveland, and Roy Cleveland. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, and from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. A special thank you for the care provided by NMMC Home Health & Hospice Care. Our angels Heather Michael, Laura Galloway, Tiffany and Sharon gave wonderful loving care. Her devoted care giver and blessing to our family was her niece, Christy Walton. Condolences may be shared with the Mayhall family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
