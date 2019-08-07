Robert "Bob" Maynard, 83, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a brief illness. A native of the Tupelo area, he was born December 19, 1935 to A. P. "Dep" and Addie Grace McFarland Maynard and was a 1954 graduate of Tupelo High School. In 1955, he joined the United States Army and served until 1957 when he joined the Mississippi National Guard and retired as Sergeant First Class in 1996. After being discharged from the regular Army, he received his Associates degree in business from Itawamba Junior College. Soon after, he began working for Murdock Financial which transferred him to Memphis, Tennessee and Cleveland. In 1969, he married Joan Bennett. In 1971, he began working for Malone and Hyde with Quality Stamps and remained with them until 1988 when he purchased the Breeze-N convenience store on North Gloster Street which he owned and operated until 2002. Bob was lovingly referred to by his customers as "Mr. Bob", a moniker he retained throughout the remainder of his life. He had also worked several years as a loan officer for Community Mortgage and 13 years as the dairy manager at Todd's Big Star before his retirement in October 2018. In his retirement, he was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. Bob never met a stranger. He loved telling jokes, sharing amusing stories and enjoyed caring for his Chihuahua, Pete. He was a faithful member of Harrisburg Baptist Church for over 70 years where he was active with the Faith Visitation Ministry. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Joan Bennett Maynard of Belden; daughter, Bobbi Maynard Kellum and her husband, Tom of Tupelo; son, Bennett Maynard of Saltillo; four grandchildren, John Thomas Kellum, Neilly Maynard Kellum, Andrew Bennett Maynard and Clay Thomas Maynard; sister, Linda Maynard Riley of Tupelo; two brothers, Danny Maynard and Mike Maynard both of Tupelo; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joyce Grissom, Carolyn Furr; and five brothers, Jim, Herschel, Richard and Charles Maynard. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Forrest Sheffield, Dr. Chuck Hampton officiating and Rev. David Smith. Graveside services with Military Honors will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be John Thomas Kellum, Andrew Bennett Maynard, Clay Thomas Maynard, Kirk Shelton, Tommy Newell, Jordan Shelton and Billy Burks. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Vishal Sachdev and the men of the Kilgo Sunday School Class at Harrisburg Baptist Church. The service will be live-streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101 or Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
