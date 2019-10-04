James William "Billy" Maynard, 82, died Friday, October 4, 2019 after an extended illness. A native and life-long resident of Lee County, he was born August 20, 1937 to Leonard C. and Susie Cooley Maynard. Early in life, he served in the United States Army for two years and the Mississippi National Guard for four years. Later in life, he worked in quality control and as a computer analyst for Delta International for 33 years. Billy enjoyed spending time woodworking and was an avid news watcher. He was a faithful member of West Jackson Street Baptist Church for over 40 years. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Vonda Hester Maynard; daughter, Carla Rea and her husband, Rickey of Tupelo; niece, Nancy Hamblin; and nephew, Mike Seale. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Dot Seale, Mary Jo Stokes, Iris Boland and Ann Stacey; and brother, L.C. Maynard. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Sunday, October 6, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Keith Cochran officiating. Private graveside services will be in Tupelo Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Danny Maynard, Mike Maynard, Rickey Rea, Russell Wood, Mark Webb and Harry Cowan. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Billy's Sunday School class at West Jackson Street Baptist Church. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
