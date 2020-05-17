Jean Gardner Maynard Belden- Rebecca Jean Gardner Maynard, 87, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at her residence in Belden. A native of Saltillo, she was born June 1, 1932 to Fletcher Clyde and Trannie Bynum Gardner and graduated from Saltillo High School in 1950. Immediately following graduation, she began working as an administrative assistant/bookkeeper with Central Service Association and remained a dedicated employee for 44 years, four months and some odd days before her retirement in 1994. Also in 1950, she joined the Order of the Eastern Star where she served as a state officer. She would have celebrated 70 years of membership this year. In 1965, she married Dooksie "Leon" Maynard and together had two children. They were married 44 years when he passed away in 2009. Jean was a faithful member of Spring Hill Presbyterian Church until her decline in heath and had played the piano and organ for multiple churches for many years. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Garrett of Belden; son, David Curtis Maynard and his wife, Lula of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Chris Garrett and Brandy Garrett Anderson; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Moore and Gage Garrett; two brothers-in-law, Richard Calloway of Tupelo and John Maynard and his wife, Sheila of Longmont, Colorado; and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband, Leon Maynard; parents, Fletcher and Trannie Gardner; sister, Ruth Carolyn Gardner Calloway; brother, Fletcher Clyde Gardner, Jr.; and son-in-law, Phillip Wade Garrett. A private graveside service honoring her life will be Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Lee Memorial Park with Rev. Terry Ethridge officiating. Memorials may be made to Spring Hill Cemetery and Building Fund, 869 Co Rd 1389, Saltillo, MS 38866. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
