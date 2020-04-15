Amory - Mary Leach Maynard, 75, met her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 13, 2020. Born on March 17, 1945, she was a daughter of Zuma Cola Leach and Laverne Moffett Leach. Mary grew up in Amory and graduated from Amory High School. She was a wonderful mother and a provider for her family. She retired from the workforce in 1993. During her lifetime, she was blessed by God with three children. She was currently a member of the Emanuel Assembly of God Church in Nettleton, yet she had many people from other towns who were part of her church family. She loved being at church, listening to Pastor Wood, and she praised God in everything she did. In her free time, Mary enjoyed traveling to the mountains, being surrounded by God's beautiful creations. She especially liked visiting the Smokies. She volunteered with the Bread Ministry at her church and she was a true giving servant at heart. She loved listening to Gospel music and working in her yard was one of her favorite things to do. A woman who loved the Lord, she appreciated the masterpieces of everyday nature he created. Her family and friends are saddened with her departure of this earth yet they celebrate knowing that she is in the presence of the Lord. She was so caring and loving and the memories she gave everyone will be cherished forever. Mary is survived by her daughter, Donna Hawkins, Amory; sons, Jimmy "Rooster" Hawkins, Plantersville, Danny Hawkins, Amory; sister, Louise Riley, Amory; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Sherry Wood and Janelle Payne. Mary was preceded in death by her parents. A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Amory Historical Society Cemetery, Amory, MS, with Pastor Brian Wood officiating. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eddie Leach and Earl Wayne Leach. A private family visitation will occur at the funeral home prior to the service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Bread Ministry, Emanuel Assembly of God Church, P.O. Box 305, Nettleton, MS, 38858.
