Gregory Lamar Mayo, 58, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021. He was born December 15, 1962, to Randall and Betty Sue Mayo. He worked for SCP Polymers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to concerts, watching ballgames, racing, his job and spending time with his grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Daniel Jones officiating. Burial will be in Little Brown Cemetery. He is survived by one son, Casey (Anna) Mayo; two daughters, Heather (Dustin) Binger and Felicia Mayo; his father and step-mother, Randall and Gayle Mayo; three sisters, Selena (Donald) Scott, Beverly Mayo and Amanda (Ben) Dodds; four grandchildren, Kalee Mayo, Kooper Mayo, Mattie Mayo and Ellison Binger; the mother of his children, Barbara Grosser; his fiancée, Janice Moore, her children, Adam (Theresa) Moore and Amber Moore, and grandchildren, Levi, Brody, Mattie Rose, Carrigan, Cameron, Chandler and Brandon. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Sue Mayo and one sister, Tina Mayo. Pallbearers are Stevie Allen, Kevin Allen, Adam Moore, Bryson Meeks, Brentyn Meeks and Devin Scott. Visitation will continue from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
