MYRTLE -- Kenneth Lee Mayo, 65, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Graveside . Services will be on Thursday October 15, 2020 2:00 at Old Union Cemetery. Burial will follow at Old Union Cemetery Pontotoc / Lafayette County Line Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

