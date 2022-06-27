Randall Lamar Mayo, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his daughter's home in Fort Polk, LA. He was born in New Site, MS, on July 5, 1938, to Eddie and Irma Wilemon Mayo. He served in the United States Army and was a farmer. He enjoyed gardening, coon hunting, mowing the yard, helping others, watching his purple martins, meeting new people, building things, and sharing his love for Jesus. Randall loved being a Pawpaw. Funeral services, with military honors, will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Short, Bro. Russell Clouse and Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. A visitation will also be one hour before funeral service at the church. Burial will be in Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gayle Jeanes Mayo, daughters, Beverly Mayo, of Oxford, and Amanda Dodds (Ben) of Fort Polk, LA; sisters, Ellen Allen (Harry) of Booneville, Mathel Ambrose (Harold) of White River, SD, and Rathel Young (Dave) of West Frankfort, IL; grandchildren, Casey Mayo (Anna) of Corinth, Heather Binger (Dustin) of Corinth, Felicia Mayo of Corinth, Bryson Meeks and Brentyn Meeks, both of Fort Polk, LA; great-grandchildren, Kalee Mayo, Kooper Mayo, Ellison Binger, Mattie Mayo, all of Corinth. He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Bill and Emma Jeanes; daughter, Tina Mayo Stephens; and a son, Greg Mayo. Pallbearers will be Tyron Allen, Stevie Allen, Kevin Allen, Bryan Hargett, Jonathan Ambrose, and Robert Housewirth. Memorials may be made to the family at Freewill Baptist Children's Home at 86 Academy Drive, Eldridge, AL 35554. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.