Sarah Lula Pinson Mays 75 formerly of Belden, MS. passed away on May 13, 2022 in ST. Joseph, MI. at the Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was born April 29, 1947, to Henry D. Pinson and Noble Lee Berry in Lee County, MS where she attended Belden High School and worked many years in the manufacturing industry. Sarah married Lee Erbey Mays on June 25, 1982, and they shared in the rearing of five step-children. Erbey was the love of her life they did everything together. Although Sarah didn't have biological children she had a very close bond with her nieces and nephews. Sarah attended Chapel Grove Holiness Church where she got saved under the leadership of the late Bishop Dr. G.T. Howell. She later moved to Benton Harbor, MI and joined Israelite Baptist Church. Her Life Celebration Service will be Saturday, May 28, 2022 at noon at Mount Pleasant Chesterville M.B. Church with the Rev Henry Vaughn, officiating and the Pastor Melvin Pinson eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be in charged of the arrangements. Visitation will be at the Grayson-Porter's Mortuary in the J.W. Porter's Chapel on Friday, May 27, 2022 4:00 until 6:00 Online condolence can be made at www.grayson-porters.com Sarah leaves to cherish: five step children, Anthony Mays, Earbie Jr. (Lavera) Mays, Tomika (Harland) Taylor, all of Benton Harbor, MI, Freeman (Tonya) Mays of Niles, Mi and Polara Mays of Kalamazoo, MI. Four brothers, Henry (Jeanette) Pinson of Belden, Ms, Preston Pinson of Toledo, Ohio, Ray (Willie Esther) Satterwhite and James Satterwhite of Belden, MS; four sisters, Eloise Vortice of Decatur, GA, Ethel (James) Jones of Tupelo, MS, Ollie Pinson of Tupelo, MS, and Minnie Pearl Traylor of Verona, MS; one Godson, Karl Yates of Benton Harbor, MI; a special neighbor and friend, Kate King of Benton Harbor, MI; and a host of nieces and nephews. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother, James Pinson; one sister, Della Hill Stuckey; five nephews, Donny Pinson, Tony Hill, Don Hill, Jeffery Cummings and Gregory Cummings.
