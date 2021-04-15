Walter Mays, 62, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home. He was a mechanic and he enjoyed driving and racing cars at Guntown, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Jerry Thrasher officiating. He is survived by his daughters, Nicole Robison and Susan Bishop; son, Lee Robison; three grandsons and one granddaughter; his girlfriend, Evelyn Campbell and two special friends, Shirley Newberry and DeAndre Crawford; seven sisters, Dolly Dimple Curtis, Juanita Bonds, Eloise Henley, Janie Thomas, Linda Frank, Vickie Ratta and Gloria Heath; brother, Billy Mays; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruby Floyd Mays; two sisters, Betty Sue Mays and Shirley Bonds. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from 1:00 - 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.