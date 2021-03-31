Mark Anthony Mazzone, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice. He owned WFC automotive, enjoyed painting and workingon automobile. He liked to fish, camp, go boating, watch Nascar and Clemson football. He always looked for the brighter side of life and he was a Catholic. Memorial services will be held Friday, April 09, 2021 at 6:00 p. m. @ Lake Lamar Bruce with Bro. Paul Ray Hall officiating, Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Pam Castle Mazzone of Guntown; daughters, Whitney Wages of Oxford and Margeóux Mazzone Robinson (Eddie) of Atlanta; sister, Melinda Mazzone Johnson (Bruce) of Charleston, S. C. and three grandchildren, Sophia, Charlotte and Ramsey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmon and Thelma Herndon Mazzone and a sister, Marina. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www..watersfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.