Mark Anthony Mazzone, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the NMMC Hospice. He owned WFC automotive, enjoyed painting and workingon automobile. He liked to fish, camp, go boating, watch Nascar and Clemson football. He always looked for the brighter side of life and he was a Catholic. Memorial services will be held Friday, April 09, 2021 at 6:00 p. m. @ Lake Lamar Bruce with Bro. Paul Ray Hall officiating, Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Pam Castle Mazzone of Guntown; daughters, Whitney Wages of Oxford and Margeóux Mazzone Robinson (Eddie) of Atlanta; sister, Melinda Mazzone Johnson (Bruce) of Charleston, S. C. and three grandchildren, Sophia, Charlotte and Ramsey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carmon and Thelma Herndon Mazzone and a sister, Marina. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www..watersfuneralservice.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.