AMORY -- Albert McAfee, 85, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory.
Private graveside services will be at New Home Cemetery in Itawamba County, MS on Friday, May 1, 2020.
Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
