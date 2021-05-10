Michael David McAfee, 80, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at his residence in Tiplersville. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11 AM at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM at in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut.

