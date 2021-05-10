Michael David McAfee, 80, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home Monday, May 10, 2021 in Tiplersville. Funeral Services honoring the Christian life of Mr. McAfee will be at 11 AM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Cisowski officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut. Mr. McAfee was born February 11, 1941 in Tippah County to the late Noel McAfee and Flora McAfee Perkins. He was a 1960 graduate of Walnut High School and was married to his beloved wife, Elaine Thornton McAfee who survives. A self employed plumber and farmer for all of his life, Mr. McAfee was a proud and faithful member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church were he served as a deacon. A humble man with a simple way a life, Mr. McAfee will be remembered for his love of farming, outdoor activities, and reading his bible. Mr. McAfee enjoyed sharing a good story with his family and will be missed by those whose hearts he touched most. Those left to cherish his memories include one son, Jesse Burchfield(Meghan) of Tiplersville, one brother, Richard McAfee of Moscow, TN, one sister, Linda Hutchins of Ripley, two sisters in law, Valeria Weatherly(Benny) of Walnut and Louise Brien(Neal) of Tiplersville, a nephew, Timothy Thasher(Paula) of Walnut, a special friend, Amanda "Shorty" Jackson of Tiplersvile, four grandchildren, Landon Burchfield, Brylie Burchfield, Madi Burchfield, and Amber Ray all of Tiplersville, two great nieces, Gracie and Baylee Thrasher of Walnut, and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 6 PM to 8 PM in The Heritage Chapel of The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invite you to share memories with the McAfee family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
