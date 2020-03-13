Laudis Lorene Long McAlilly, at age 90, rejoined her late husband, Rev. Dr. Roy D. McAlilly and all the saints as she peacefully died in her sleep in the early morning of March 13, 2020 at home in the Griffis Green House at Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo. She leaves her three children, Debbie McAlilly Brangenberg (Carl) of Tupelo, William T. McAlilly (Lynn) of Nashville, TN, and Stephen L. McAlilly (Beverly) of Tupelo, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel, will be assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be announced in coming weeks at her church, First United Methodist Church, Tupelo. Memorials may be made to Mississippi Methodist Senior Services, PO Box 1567, Tupelo, MS 38802. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.