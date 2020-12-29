Eloise Luna McAlister, 86, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett in Memphis. Services will be on Graveside Service will be Friday, January 1 at 11 AM at Blackjack Cemetery in Benton County. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home..

