Fay McAlister, 96, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Baldwyn Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born May 16, 1923, in Itawamba County to Richard O. and Victoria Ewing Osbirn. She worked in the garment industry at Itawamba Manufacturing for many years. She was a member of Verona Pentecostal Church. She was an avid reader who especially enjoyed reading the bible. She dearly loved her entire family, especially her children and grandchildren. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery with the Rev. John McAlister officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service at the graveside. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her son, the Rev. John E. McAlister (Becky) of Tupelo; her daughter, Dianne Scruggs of Saltillo; four grandchildren, Jonathan McAlister, Misty Trimm, Chad Scruggs, and Jeremy Scruggs (Paige); 8 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. McAlister; three brothers, Eufford Osbirn, Curtis Osbirn, and Murles Osbirn; and her parents. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be shared with the McAlister family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
