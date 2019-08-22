BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS -- Rodney Lee McAlister, 50, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at his home in Blue Mountain. Services will be on Saturday August 24, 2019 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Visitation will be on Saturday August 24, 2019 12:00 Noon until 2:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in New Albany is in charge of services.

