48, passed away on Tues., Jan. 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. Ryaion Keith McAlister was born to Glenn T McAlister and the late Roxie Ann Fields- McAlister on Nov. 18, 1972 in Monroe. Ryaion K. McAlister received his education from the Aberdeen School System and was also a retired truck driver. Ryaion Keith McAlister is survived by his wife; Pamela McAlister. Father; Glenn T McAlister. One daughter; Angelica Nance of Una. Two sons; Dustin McAlister of Aberdeen and Zyren Gillespie of Verona. Four sisters; Mary G. Walker (John), Linda G. Crawford (Sam), Brenda Meaders (Horace), and Gussie Gardner (Johnny)all of Aberdeen. One brother; Willie Earl Griffin of Aberdeen. There are also 4 grandchildren and a hosts of nieces and nephews. Ryaion was preceded in death by his mother; Roxie Ann Fields- McAlister. One brother; Bobby Earl Griffin. One son; Christopher A. McAlister. The visitation will be on Thurs., Jan. 7, 2021 at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required, no gathering with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The service will be Fri., Jan. 8, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at New Hebron MBC Cemetery with Rev. John Walker officiating. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
