61, passed away on Mon., Jan. 27, 2020 at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Sadie McAlister was born to her late parents, James A. McAlister and Flora King on Aug. 19, 1958 in Chickasaw Co. Sadie McAlister was survived by Four sisters; Bobbie J. Hyler of Beloit, Wisc., Launett Graham (Johnnie) of Tupelo, Shirley Ollie (Willie James) of Okolona, and Mary Helen Collins (WilliamEarl) of Okolona. Three brothers; Climel McAlister (Sarah) of Beloit, Wisc., Romack McAlister (Marilyn) of Rockford, Ill., and Troy McAlister (Ruby) of Houlka. The visitation will be Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Outreach Ministries with Rev. Odell Bowens officiating. The burial will follow at the Okolona Oddfellows Cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.