Barbara Ann Lyons McAlpin, age 74, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. A devoted Christian she was also a loving mother, sister and Nana. She married the love of her life, Wayne D McAlpin Sr. on April 3, 1962 Who preceded her in death. Services were held on Sunday, September 1 at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery at 5668 Poplar Ave. in Memphis, TN. Her pastors the Rev. Mark Johnson and Rev David Johnson officiated. She is survived by her son Wayne David McAlpin Jr (Sylvia) of West Memphis; two daughters Lisa Bowman(Brian) and April Guzman (Noe) of Memphis; three sisters Betty Whitten (Joe) of Blue Springs, MS, Laura Franklin(Donald) of Pontotoc MS and Nancy Phillips(Ronny) of Tupelo, MS; two Brothers Elbert Lyons (Helen) and Delbert Lyons (Donna)of Pontotoc MS also 11 Grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, a son Jeffery McAlpin, her parents Mr and Mrs Paul Lyons, a sister Hazel Houston and six brothers; Gene Lyons, James Lyons, Wayne Lyons, Clint Lyons, Clyde Lyons and Sam Lyons. Pallbearers were Taylor McAlpin, Jake Hatchett, Johnny Powell, Glynn Franklin, Johnathan McAlpin and Jay Anthony McAlpin. Burial was held in Memorial Park Cemetery 5668 Poplar Ave Memphis, TN.
