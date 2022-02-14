Leonard Albert "Mac" McAnally Jr. passed away Monday, February 14, 2022 at his home in Saltillo at the age of 79. He was born in Amory on September 28, 1942, the son of Leonard Albert McAnally Sr. and Ruth Hill Tackett McAnally. After his graduation from Sherman High School, Mac learned his trade of auto mechanics. He eventually became the owner of several Gulf Service Stations in Tupelo before his retirement. He was a member of Second Baptist Church and a Scottish Rite Mason. Mac loved his little dog and spending time with family, especially the great-grandkids. He was an avid history buff and kept up diligently with local news and weather. Mac leaves behind his wife of 23 years, Vickie McAnally of Saltillo; a daughter, Sherrie Hearn (Larry) of Saltillo; three step-children, Lee Dykes of Booneville, Joyce Barrett of Mooreville, and Shane Barrett of Saltillo; two granddaughters, Lacey Michelle Clements (J.R.) and Brandy Nicole Henson (Jason) all of Saltillo; four great-granddaughters, Adalynn Carol Dillard, Paisely Brooke Dillard, Isabela Jewel Henson, and Vada Scott Henson; his one and only great-grandson, Paxton Dale Clements; a sister, Janet McCarver (Glenn) of Baldwyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents; a son, Victor McAnally; a sister, Helen Grubbs, and a brother, Perry McAnally. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Randy Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. The family requests all family and visitors wear masks. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.