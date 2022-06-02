Wanda Montgomery McArthur, 68, of Maryville, TN and Delray Beach, FL, died unexpectedly on March 15, 2022 in Delray Beach. A beloved wife, mother and "Mimi," she was creative, enterprising and determined in every pursuit. Wanda grew up in Belmont, MS, and put herself through the University of North Alabama, working fulltime while attending college. She had a long, successful career in the fashion industry, first as a buyer for Proffitt's and later as Account Executive at Pierre Cardin and Vice President of Accessories at Saks, Inc. She could walk Fifth Avenue in heels at record speed. Outside of work, Wanda was an avid reader with a deep curiosity for learning, teaching herself to speak multiple languages and designing her own clothing. She was married for 41 years to her husband, Fred, whom she met, and then married, at New Providence Presbyterian Church. They lived in many wonderful places, weaving a tapestry of friendships along the way. She was selfless and loyal to those who had the privilege of calling her a friend. In later years of her life, her close community in Delray Beach filled her life with joy, sharing her love of sunshine, dancing and a champagne toast. Wanda hosted family and friends for birthday parties and holiday celebrations where every detail for her guests was considered. Easter egg hunts on her lawn in Maryville were a treasured event for her grandchildren, who scrambled to find the eggs she filled with care. Her closet, brimming from her love of fashion, was a haven for dress up parties with little heads in colorful hats and little feet in high heels. She was survived by husband - Fred McArthur; children - Cheryl Fluhr, Lauren Blair and husband, Peter, Elisabeth Bellah and husband, Eric, Kathleen Mosher and husband, Tom; mother - Lydia Miller; as well as her grandchildren - Parker Fluhr, Joseph and Seth Blair, Grace and Anne Lauren Bellah and Caroline and Hannah Mosher, that she dearly loved. Wanda was preceded in death by brother, Robert Montgomery; father, Edward Montgomery and Evelyn, "MaMaw" Montgomery, who raised and inspired her. A joint memorial service with her brother, Robert Montgomery will be Monday, June 6, 3 p.m. at Allen Chapel Church, Dennis, MS with Bro. Jackie Hastings officiating. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Memorial donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
