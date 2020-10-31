Betty Jo Gentry McBrayer (81), passed away October 31, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born September 23, 1939 in Blue Springs to Ewin & Ella Belle Starnes Gentry. She was a faithful Member of the Antioch Church of Christ, attended regularly until her illness 1 year ago. She was a Retired florist from Bishops Flowers in Tupelo. She Enjoyed cooking, canning, spending time with her family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She Spent many hours studying and reading her Bible daily, working word search books, talking on the phone and watching TV. She is Survived by 2 sons, Steve McBrayer (Linda) of Blue Springs and Terry McBrayer (Tonya) of New Albany. 3 grandchildren, Kayela Harpole (Donald) of Blue Springs, Brittany Williams (Justin) of New Albany and Casey McBrayer (Courtney) of Sherman. 7 great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Jensen & Jaxon Williams;Tate & Ella Dee Harpole, Maggie & Micah McBrayer. She was Proceeded in death by her husband of 46 years Charles McBrayer; a son, Anthony (Tony) McBrayer; her parents, 1 sister, Eleanor Gentry and 3 brothers, Travis Gentry, Van Gentry & Bob Gentry. Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn will be in charge of arrangements. Graveside Service will be Monday, November 2 @ 2:00, at Antioch Church of Christ cemetery. Bro. Clyde Mize and Bro. Ray Kennedy will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Casey McBrayer,Justin Williams, Donald Harpole, Jensen Williams, Jaxon Williams, Tate Harpole, and Micah McBrayer. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Antioch Church of Christ. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo in her memory. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
