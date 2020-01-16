Jackie Dale McBrayer, 70, resident of Lee County, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning January 15, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 11 AM Friday, January 24 at Vernon United Methodist Church in Louisville, MS. Private family burial will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. (662)539-7000. Mr. McBrayer was born November 6, 1949 in Louisville, MS, the son of the late Jack Holmes and Wilma Holton McBrayer. He was a graduate of Nanih Waiya High School and East Central Community College. A Christian, Mr. McBrayer was a resident of Tupelo for the past 25 years and was associated with the food service and restaurant industry for much of his life. He will be remembered as an outgoing person with a great sense of humor. Music and dancing were pleasures he enjoyed. Survivors include his brother Paul McBrayer and wife Rosario of Houston, TX; niece Michelle McBrayer Pujats and family of Houston, TX; nephews Art Coward and family, and Chris Coward and family of Tupelo; and many friends. Thank you to the wonderful nursing staff in the oncology ward and the hospice unit of North Mississippi Medical Center. And a special thank you to Myra and Arthur Coward and Lynn Stevens for everything they did for Jack The family requests that any memorials be directed to Vernon Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 820 Palmer Rd, Louisville, MS, 39339. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the McBrayer family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
