Bobby Joe McBride, 61, a sergeant in the National Guard, died Monday, April 18, 2022 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation is 10:00 am to 12:00 pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Wiggins Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow at 12:00 pm at the Wiggins Cemetery. Wilcox Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements. Mr. McBride, a native of Jackson, MS, was of the Baptist faith. He served in the 155th SAB until his retirement. Survivors include: his wife, Patsy McBride of Tupelo; sons, Cullen McBride of Tupelo and Joey McBride (Kim) of Grenada; 2 brothers, Mabry McBride (Olga) of Durant and Dwain McBride of Philadelphia; 2 sisters, Pam Martin (Terry) of Durant and Beverly Coleman of Kosciusko; 3 grandsons, Tyler, Tristan, and Jordan.
