Catherine McBride, 63, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Sat, May 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest M.B. Church in Aberdeen. Visitation will be on Fri, May 21, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Belle Memorial of Aberdeen.

